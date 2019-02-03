Hamza, Rameez give Karachi Blues lead against AJK

KARACHI: Left-arm pacer Mir Hamza bowled lethally and Rameez Aziz slammed an unbeaten hundred to enable Karachi Blues to secure a substantial lead on the second day of the three-day semi-final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at Mirpur Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

Mir took 7-36 to dismiss AJK for only 113 in 52.2 overs after they had resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 85-4.

Left-arm rookie pacer Ghulam Mudassir claimed 2-27.

In response, Rameez smashed 116 not out to enable Karachi Blues to reach 277-5 in 69 overs, for a lead of 164. Rameez smashed 15 fours and one six in his 141-ball knock.

Test cricketer Asad Shafq hammered 71 off 93 balls, striking seven fours and one six. Jaahid Ali chipped in with 39 which came off 64 balls and had six fours. Ali Asad (29) struck five fours from 78 deliveries.

Shadab Majeed was the pick of the bowlers with 4-85. Ahmed Nadeem and Farooq Ali Khan are supervising the match.

In the other semi-final, at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Aitzaz Habib Khan hammered unbeaten 61 to guide Abbottabad to 193-6 in their first innings against Faisalabad. The first day had been hit by rain on Friday.

Habib smashed ten fours in his 107-ball knock. Sajjad Ali made 39 off 54 balls, hitting four fours.

Imran Shah hammered 32 off 87 balls, striking five fours. Ehsan Adil (2-24) and Asad Ali (2-45) bowled well. Muhammad Sajid and Nadeem Ghauri are supervising the match.