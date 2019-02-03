Nepal blind women thrash Pakistan by ten wickets

KARACHI: Nepal’s blind women cricket team recorded another convincing ten-wicket triumph in the third T20 match against their local counterparts at Waqar-un-Nisa College for Women in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The match was initially scheduled to be played in Faisalabad on February 2 but due to heavy rains, it was shifted to Rawalpindi.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan put on board 102 runs for the loss of six wickets in allotted 20 overs. Tayyaba was their best scorer with 27 runs. Sadia made 17 runs. Bhagwati and Binita Pun took a wicket each.

Nepal chased the target easily in 7.3 overs without losing any wicket. Openers Mankisi and Binita remained unbeaten on 58 and 34 runs, respectively.