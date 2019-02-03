Without facilities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A couple of days back, I visited Civil Hospital, Dadu to see my relative who was admitted there after he had an accident. I was shocked to find out that the hospital was also bereft of basic cleanliness.
It appeared that bed sheets were not changed for months. The floors weren’t mopped either. The relevant authorities must take serious action against the administration.
Areej Fatima
Dadu
