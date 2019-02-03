close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 3, 2019

Without facilities

Newspost

February 3, 2019

A couple of days back, I visited Civil Hospital, Dadu to see my relative who was admitted there after he had an accident. I was shocked to find out that the hospital was also bereft of basic cleanliness.

It appeared that bed sheets were not changed for months. The floors weren’t mopped either. The relevant authorities must take serious action against the administration.

Areej Fatima

Dadu

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost