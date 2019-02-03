close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
Low literacy

Newspost

February 3, 2019

The low literacy rate of the country calls for immediate, and well-though-out, actions of the relevant authorities. When the PM ordered for the conversion of the PM House into a public university, he expressed that he took the decision to educate the youth. But this step isn’t the solution to improve the country’s education sector.

The conversion of the PM House, which is situated in Islamabad, into a university will not be useful for students in Sindh and Balochistan. If the PM is serious about doing something for the education sector, he should establish universities in the country’s less privileged areas.

Sheeraz Hussain Shaikh

Dadu

