Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

A right turn

Newspost

February 3, 2019

PM Imran Khan has taken, and continues to take, laudable steps that can go a long way in improving the country’s socio-economic conditions. Through the ‘Pakistan Banao’ certificate, Imran Khan will attract a huge amount of foreign investment.

The nation is hopeful that Imran Khan will gradually turn the country into a welfare state.

Hira Jamali

Khairpur Mirs

