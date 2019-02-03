End child labour

Uzma was a young girl who was working as a maid in Lahore. A video that is now viral on social media shows that the poor child was kept under harsh conditions.

She was beaten – the injury resulted in her death -- after she took a bite from her employer’s plate. It was shocking to learn that her dead body was thrown in a nearby drain. The Uzma case should be an eye-opener for the authorities who must take action to draft a child labour protection law.

Zaheer MB

Khairabadi

*****

Child labour is the worst crime that is rampant in our society. We blame our government for child labour, instead of looking inside our own houses. We are also guilty of hiring children in our houses as domestic help. We cage them inside four walls at the age when these children should be enjoying their childhood.

The recent incident in which a young girl was brutally killed by her employers shows that there are so many households who treat their domestic workers like their personal slaves. We shouldn’t keep quiet and must take steps to save our Uzmas from this menace.

Fiza Abdul Fatah Shaikh

Larkana