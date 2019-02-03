Go digital

close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Newspost

February 3, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Succession certificates’ (February 2) by Nusrat Jabeen. The writer talked about the difficulties faced by the children of the deceased while obtaining a succession certificate. It is alarming that our country hasn’t been come up with a system which can address such problems.

There was this man in London who passed away and left his property to his friend in Pakistan. The entire process of property transfer took only a few weeks and the property was duly transferred to the person. The work was done by a solicitor in London. All documents were scanned and sent by email. The UK’s Land Registry accepted digital signatures. Why can’t we develop such a system in our country?

Asad A Khan

London

