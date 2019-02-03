close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Don’t privatise

Newspost

February 3, 2019

Almost everyone is of the view that PIA should be privatised so that it can be turned into a profit-making entity. In our country, where people do not have confidence in state institutions, privatisation seems like an easy solution. However, this isn’t the right way to deal with the problem at hand. What PIA needs to do is to work on its operational activities. Many passengers have complained that the airline isn’t punctual.

The PIA management needs to work on these issues. The airline has the potential to get its lost glory back. Those who are in charge of its governance need to show perseverance to revive the airline.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi

