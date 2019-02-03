Controversy on field

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The controversial incidents (racist slurs or questionable gestures) on the cricket field that happened recently should allow our players to learn from their mistakes. All players must always remember that they represent the entire nation while playing at the international level.
When they are on the field, their every action is closely watched. We hope that our players will refrain from repeating such blunders in future.
Muhammad Fayyaz
Mianwali
The controversial incidents (racist slurs or questionable gestures) on the cricket field that happened recently should allow our players to learn from their mistakes. All players must always remember that they represent the entire nation while playing at the international level.
When they are on the field, their every action is closely watched. We hope that our players will refrain from repeating such blunders in future.
Muhammad Fayyaz
Mianwali