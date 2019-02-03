close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Controversy on field

Newspost

February 3, 2019

The controversial incidents (racist slurs or questionable gestures) on the cricket field that happened recently should allow our players to learn from their mistakes. All players must always remember that they represent the entire nation while playing at the international level.

When they are on the field, their every action is closely watched. We hope that our players will refrain from repeating such blunders in future.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

