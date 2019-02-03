CITY PULSE: Bhai Bhai

A comedy stage play titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ will be performed every day at 7:30pm from February 3 to February 10 at the Arts Council. The cast includes Faran Tahir, Ali Tahir, Hina Dilpazir and Amir Qureshi. Directed by Faran Tahir, the play is an adaptation of Sam Shepard’s ‘True West’. Call 0344-8208959 for more information.