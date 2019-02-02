Five people killed in Panjgur firing incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PANJGUR: Firing of unknown men on Friday claimed the lives of five people in Panjgur district.
According to details unknown people in the Balochistan’s district of Panjgur opened firing which resulted in the loss of five lives. Police shifted the dead bodies after reaching the spot to a nearby hospital and also began probe into the matter.
