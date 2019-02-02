Echocardiography machine donated to LRH’s Accident & Emergency Dept

PESHAWAR: The Health Education And Community (HEAC), a patient welfare organisation, donated an echocardiography machine to the Accident & Emergency department of the Lady Reading Hospital here on Friday.

The echocardiogram machine was delivered at a simple function held at the Accident & Emergency department.

Nazim Shehzad, the president of the HEAC, said he decided to donate the echocardiography machine on an urgent basis when he came to know there was none at the Accident & Emergency department, which receives 2,000-3,000 patients daily. Dr Tariq Burki, the acting Hospital Director of Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar thanked Nazim Shehzad for donating the machine and said it would benefit the patients. Dr Burki was accompanied by several other officers of the hospital administration.

Cardiologist Dr Sher Bahadur, who is an associate professor of the hospital’s Cardiology department, explained the working of the echocardiography machine and said it would enable doctors at the Accident & Emergency department to identify patients needing immediate cardiac care. Dr Abdul Jabbar, an assistant professor and other doctors at the Cardiology department were also present on the occasion.

Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Nazim Shehzad was quietly doing philanthropy work and social welfare activities since the last five years.

He recalled that Nazim Shehzad voluntarily served as member of the management council of Lady Reading Hospital some years ago and worked tirelessly to improve patient care at the hospital.

The HEAC under Nazim Shehzad’s leadership is carrying out patient welfare activities at the Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Cantonment General Hospital in Peshawar, the Saidu Teaching Hospital in Saidu Sharif, Swat and at Kabal and Sheen, also located in Swat district. It provides medicines to needy patients suffering from diabetes and cardiac diseases as they generally require life-long treatment.