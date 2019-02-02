Multi-faith moot in UAE tomorrow

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the largest and most diverse gathering of religious leaders, thinkers and faith representatives seen in the Arab World at the Global Conference on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi. The two day conference will start from February 3 and organised by the Muslim Council of Elders.

“The conference will provide a global stage for multiple faiths to discuss key issues relating to peaceful coexistence, tolerance and human values, driven by open interfaith dialogue”, General Secretary of the Muslim Council of Elders Dr Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi said.

An estimated 700 individuals are expected to participate at the meeting which will be the first of its kind and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a capital for tolerance and interfaith discussion and peaceful dialogue. It coincides with the historic joint visit of Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Egypt Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb for the Human Fraternity Meeting in the UAE capital.

The conference will have three key themes of discussion that are the Fundamentals of Human Fraternity; the importance of joint initiatives and dialogue for peaceful progress and the opportunities that exist for stronger cooperation to promote shared values in the future.

The visit marks the first time a Pontiff has visited the GCC and is the first time any Papal visit has coincided with a religious figure

as significant as the Grand Imam.

Other events during the visit will include a Papal Mass given by Pope Francis on Tuesday, which is expected to attract up to 135000 people and a bilateral meeting between Pope Francis, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.