Sh Rashid again vilifies PML-N, PPP leadersip

GUJRANWALA/LALAMUSA: Continuing his vilification drive against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that political career of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has reached its culmination point, and their future now appears to be bleak.

He said the Sharif brothers – Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif – would prefer sacrificing their lives for the sake of looted wealth but would not return it at all.

He was talking to the media as well as public gatherings at different railway stations during his journey by Awam Express from Rawalpindi to Lahore on Friday.

To a question about Shahbaz Sharif, he said a thief had no moral grounds to become the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He said Shahbaz Sharif had opposed his becoming a member of the PAC, but he would soon become its member with the premier’s approval and then he would not allow Shahbaz to run away.

Talking to the media at Gujranwala railway station, he said, “Now two public accounts committees will work: one of the thieves and the other one of chowkidars (guards).”

Sh Rashid said Imran Khan’s government was working in a better way as foreign policies were being devised according to the realities and dignity of the country. “Now the US seems satisfied with Pakistan’s viewpoint regarding Afghanistan, and President Trump has agreed to visit Pakistan soon.”

The minister said Saudi prince was also coming to Pakistan and historic investment would come to the country, which would provide the basis for development and prosperity in the country.

Earlier, he had a stopover at Lalamusa railway junction during his travelling in connection with the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Railway’ campaign. The campaign would continue till February 28, and he issued directions to the officials concerned in this regard after reaching Lahore.

He asked the railway employees to pay attention to their work so that the department could get profits. He also promised to make railways a profit-earning department soon.