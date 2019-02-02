close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
Agencies
February 2, 2019

Two martyred in fresh IHK violence

Top Story

A
Agencies
February 2, 2019

SRINAGAR: Indian forces, in a fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of held Kashmir on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Inayat Ahmad were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village in the district. The troops also razed a residential house to rubble on the occasion.

Protesting against the operation in the valley, the youth took to the streets. In etaliation, the occupied troops used force to quell the protests, resulting in intense clashes between the demonstrators and the forces who lobbed teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators. The occupying forces have suspended internet services in Pulwama and neighbouring Shopian district following the killings.

