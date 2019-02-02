IHC orders removal of ex-Nadra chief’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered removal of former Nadra Chairperson Tariq Malik’s name from the Exit Control List.

Justice Aamer Farooq resumed hearing into Tariq Malik’s petition seeking his name removed from the ECL.

The former Nadra chairman’s name was placed on the ECL by the pervious government for allegedly concealing his dual nationality during his tenure as Nadra chairman.

After general election 2013, the opposition had demanded of the government to verify the authenticity of the election. As Nadra chairman Malik had confirmed that the opposition’s demand could be met through verification of thumb impressions using the bio-metric system. However Tariq Malik had resigned as head of the database authority in 2014.