close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 2, 2019

US may quit missile treaty with Russia

Top Story

AFP
February 2, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States said Friday that it would exit a landmark Cold War nuclear missile treaty due to purported violations by Russia, which has warned of a new arms race in retaliation.

Washington says that a new Russian medium-range missile system breaches the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, although US officials also have an eye on China as the 1987 pact constrains the United States but not the rising Asian power.

President Donald Trump said the United States was suspending its obligations under the INF Treaty as of Saturday and started a process to withdraw in six months. Brokered by then US president Ronald Reagan and last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story