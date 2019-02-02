US may quit missile treaty with Russia

WASHINGTON: The United States said Friday that it would exit a landmark Cold War nuclear missile treaty due to purported violations by Russia, which has warned of a new arms race in retaliation.

Washington says that a new Russian medium-range missile system breaches the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, although US officials also have an eye on China as the 1987 pact constrains the United States but not the rising Asian power.

President Donald Trump said the United States was suspending its obligations under the INF Treaty as of Saturday and started a process to withdraw in six months. Brokered by then US president Ronald Reagan and last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.