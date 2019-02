Diamond Club down Classic by 5 wickets

ISLAMABAD: Diamond Club defeated Classic Club by 5 wickets in the PCB-organised Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship with left-arm spinner Shayan Shaikh shining with his 4-wicket haul here at Diamond Ground.

Young left-arm spinner claimed a 4-wicket haul for 18 runs for Diamond Club while plucky Sohail Ahmed hit a polished unbeaten 66 runs.

Scores in brief: Classic Club 153 in 35.3 overs (Ahmed Abbasi 32, Zawan Hikmat 26, Asjad Nawaz 26; Shayan Shaikh 4-18, Sajid Rehman 2-35). Diamond Club 157-5 in 31.3 overs (Sohail Ahmed 66 not out, Zohaib Ahmed 40, Sajwal Riaz 19; Haroon Wahid 4-34).

At Bhutto Ground: CRA Club 81 in 27.5 overs (Haseeb Amanat 18, Nabeel 13; Wasif Javed 5-15, Samiullah Mehsud 3-17). Asif Memorial 84-3 in 11 overs (Mukarram Ali 23, Zohaib Masih 21; Yasir Jan 2-32).

At Marghzar Ground: Rawal Town 212 in 35 overs (Muhammad Ibrar 51, Shehzad 41, Raja Wajid 20; Kamran Khan 4-37, Hasnain 3-44). Majid Memorial Club 151 in 26 overs (Muhammad Mustafa 62, Kamran Khan 23; Muhammad Ibrar 4-23, Uzair Waheed 3-35, Muhammad Rafeh 2-18).

At Al-Muslim Cricket Ground: All Lucky Star 139-8 in 25 overs (Asif Mehmood 28, Faisal Ayub 28, Jawad Ahmed 24; Tariq Mehmood 5-28). Al-Muslim Club 143-4 in 23 overs (Tariq Mehmood 42, Hassanur Rehman 30 not out, Aun Abbas 25).

At Punjab Ground: Punjab Club 238-2 in 26 overs (Syed Muzammil Shah 95, Yasir Waheed 76, Inayat Ali 55). Capital Gymkhana Club 143-8 in 26 overs (Abul Hassan 1, Jalal Ahmed 30, Osama Safdar 26; Moeez Khan 2-19, Dilawar Jutt 2-19).

At Margalla Ground: Lashings Club 199 in 25.3 Overs (Abid Ali 58, Muhammad Hassan 36, Ubaidur Rehman 23; Hazrat Haleem 2-28, Muhammad Manzoor 2-48). All Young Stars Club 167 in 23.4 overs (Aamir Hussain 39, Waseem Amjad 33, Jabbar Khan 32; Ahmed Ali 4-29, Muhammad Tahir 3-31).

At Marghzar Ground: Islamabad Gymkhana Club 198-8 in 35 overs (Awais Khan 62, Azan Tariq 56, Umair Sajid Mir 37; Asad Mehmood 3-29, Ajmal Hussain 3-30). Shaheen Club 134 in 31.1 overs (Haris Nisar 31, Asad Bashir 19, Ibrar Mehmood 19; Faraz Asif 4-33, Khurram Shehzad 2-12, Hashim Malik 2-15).

At Shalimar Ground: Essco Club 241 for 7 in 35 Overs (Rizwan Ali 57, Ahmed Sohail 53, Ali Zaidi 39, Noman Nazir 31; Imran Khan 2-33, Shahrukh Khan 2-50). Evan Club 82 in 17.1 overs (Danish 45, Masoodur Rehman 15; Usama Asif 5-16, Munirur Rehman 3-15).

At XI-Star Ground: Margalla Club 176-7 in 35 Overs (Abdullah Tahir 55, Tanveer Javed 34, Rashid Rehman 33; Saad Ullah Zafar 4-16). XI-Star Club 178-3 in 26.5 overs (Saad Ullah Zafar 62, Shehryar Afaqi 46, Faizan Riaz 40).

At Bhutto Ground: Match between Asif Memorial Club and Rawal Town Club washed-out due to heavy rain.

At Shalimar Ground: Match between Essco Club and Islamabad Gymkhana washed-out due to heavy rain.

At Al-Muslim Ground: Punjab Club vs Al-Muslim Club match washed-out due to heavy rain.