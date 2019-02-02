Hasan fights for AJK in semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Hasan Raza (32 not out) turned out to be the lone fighter for AJK on the opening day of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II semi-final against Karachi Blues at the Mirpur Stadium in AJK on Friday.
On a rain marred day, only 43 overs were possible. Put into bat first, AJK reached 85-4 when stumps were drawn for the opening day. Mir Hamza (2-24) made early inroads into AJK innings with fiery opening spell.
No play was possible in the second semi-final at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad where hosts were pitted against Abbottabad.
Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium: AJK Region 85-4 in 43 overs (Hasan Razz 32 not out; Muir Hamza 2-24) v Karachi Region Blues.
