Hasan fights for AJK in semis

ISLAMABAD: Hasan Raza (32 not out) turned out to be the lone fighter for AJK on the opening day of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II semi-final against Karachi Blues at the Mirpur Stadium in AJK on Friday.

On a rain marred day, only 43 overs were possible. Put into bat first, AJK reached 85-4 when stumps were drawn for the opening day. Mir Hamza (2-24) made early inroads into AJK innings with fiery opening spell.

No play was possible in the second semi-final at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad where hosts were pitted against Abbottabad.

Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium: AJK Region 85-4 in 43 overs (Hasan Razz 32 not out; Muir Hamza 2-24) v Karachi Region Blues.