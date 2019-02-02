Ski events end in Naltar

ISLAMABAD: The nail-biting ski cup races, featuring international and national athletes, concluded at the enchanting PAF Ski Resort Naltar, says a press release.

As many as 40 skiers from 13 countries including Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan participated in this grand event.

These athletes took part in the slalom and giant slalom categories of the FIS races. The days carried in their lap some breathtaking performances, full of intensity and excitement which is the hallmark of winter sports. The foreign players appreciated the immaculate arrangements for the event and showed their desire to come again for racing in the majestic mountains of Pakistan.

The competition was absolutely dominated by the Ukrainians Tsibelenko Levko and Nariichyn Andriy in the men’s categories while Tetyana Tikun and Anastasia Gorbunova remained invincible in the women’s contests. Usta Berkin from Turkey was the only player who could overthrow their dominance by winning the men’s giant slalom category.

Local players including Mohammad Karim, Umama Wali and Jia Ali also had a wonderful run in the races from Pakistan side.