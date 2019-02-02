PTF plans training for fighters in South Korea

KARACHI: Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) plans to send at least its top four fighters to South Korea for one month training to prepare for the Asian qualifying round for 2020 Olympics.

“Yes, we want to send our top four fighters to South Korea for one month training in March-April this year. The federation will also request World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) for assistance. The departments will also contribute and we will collectively make an effort to ensure our cream undergo quality training in Korea,” PTF President Col Waseem told ‘The News’ in an interview.

He said the training would be provided to the top fighters in Korea ahead of the World Championships, which would be held in Manchester in May this year.

The country’s gutsy fighter Haroon Khan (-58kg), Suleman (-80kg), Naqsh Hamdani (-53kg) and Mohammad Faheem (-68kg, -74kg) are on the radar of the federation for the training tour. Talented Shahzeb, who has joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF), may also get a place in the touring party.

Haroon has also flown to Dubai where he will feature in a G-1 event which will kick-start in Fujairah from Friday (today).

The Asian qualifiers will be held in Wuxi, China, from April 10-12, 2020. According to the rules, two weight categories, close to each other, would be combined and the gold medallist and silver medallist in each weight will make their places in the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

Although it seems to be a tough event for the Pakistani fighters to click in but Waseem said chances were always there.

“Chance is there. Haroon, who belongs to WAPDA, is a sharp fighter and has the best chance to be fielded in the Asian qualifiers. He can click at the major stage and so is Naqsh Hamdani,” Waseem said.

However he was quick to add that Pakistani main fighters would be fielded in various competitions in international circuit before deciding the final lot which would be fielded in the Asian qualifiers.

“We have around 13 months at our disposal. We will give chance to our fighters in international events which will help them improve their international rankings and that thing will ultimately help them,” the official said.

“In June and November a couple of national events have been planned in Balochistan and Islamabad. There are so many fighters at our disposal but after these events, both national and international, we will look whether any fighter deserves to be fielded in the Asian qualifiers for Olympics,” said Waseem, whose name is also in the list of those dozen persons who are under consideration for the post of Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Waseem also disclosed that after featuring in Fujairah Open Haroon would also be sent to Iran for another event.