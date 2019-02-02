Pakistan women go down fighting

KARACHI: The West Indies women took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series when they defeated Pakistan women in the Super Over at the Southend Club on Friday in front of GEO Super cameras, says a PCB press release.

This was the third tied match between the two sides in eight encounters with the West Indies keeping their unblemished record intact.

The West Indies, batting first in the Super Over, scored 18 runs that included Deandra Dottin’s two sixes and a four. In turn, Pakistan lost both their wickets in the first three balls with one run on the board.

Earlier, the West Indies, chasing 133 for victory, scored two off the last ball to force a tie. This came after the visitors had reached 117 for four in 18 overs and needed 16 off the last 12 deliveries.

Aiman Anwar conceded three runs in the penultimate over, but Nashra Sandhu gave away nine runs off the first three balls of the final over before pulling things back for Pakistan.

Earlier, electing to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan reached 132 for four in 20 overs — thanks to a 13-ball 23 not out by Aliya Riaz. Aliya hit three fours and dominated the unfinished 42-run fifth wicket stand with Nida Dar, who finished with 25 from 24 balls with a four and a six.

Pakistan added 47 runs in the last five overs after they were 84 for three at the end of the 15-over mark.

Captain Bismah Maroof finished as the top scorer with 31 from 34 balls, while opener Javeria Khan scored 26. The two batters added 59 runs for the second wicket after Omaima Sohail (two) had departed in the opening over of the match.

At the post match press conference, Javeria said that the match was in her team’s grip and should not have gone to the Super Over. “We should have won the match before the Super Over, overall I feel we had a very good game. Dottin took the game away from us at the end. She is a highly skilled batter and we hopefully will emulate her batting prowess soon since we are practicing hard on improving our skills.”

Shakera Selman, the Windies fast bowler, was happy with the series win for her team. “It was a very good game we showed our fighting spirit and won after a closely fought match. We want to continue to improve and our aim is a clean sweep series win and we will try and put our best game on display in the last match of the series.”

Scores in brief: Pakistan women v West Indies women match tied (West Indies won in the Super Over). Pakistan women 132-4 (Bismah Maroof 31, Javeria Khan 26, Nida Dar 25 not out, Aliya Riaz 23 not out; Deandra Dottin 2-26). West Indies women 132-6 (Shemaine Campbelle 41, Kycia Knight 32, Deandra Dottin 22; Anam Amin 2-24).