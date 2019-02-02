close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
AFP
February 2, 2019

US imposes visa restrictions on Ghana

World

ACCRA: Washington has imposed visa restrictions on Ghana following a row over the deportation of Ghanaians staying illegally in the United States. US officials have accused the West African country of refusing to accept the return of Ghanian nationals that it wants to deport.

"Secretary of State (Mike) Pompeo has ordered consular officers in Ghana to implement visa restrictions on certain categories of visa applicants," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. "Without an appropriate response from Ghana, the scope of these sanctions may be expanded to a wider population," it said.

Some 7,000 Ghanaians are living illegally in the United States, according to the US embassy in Accra. Washington said the sanctions would not be lifted until Ghanaian authorities comply with the directives.

"We hope the Ghanaian government will work with us to reconcile these deficiencies quickly," said Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen. There was no immediate comment from the Ghanaian government.

