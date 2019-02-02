S Korea’s former presidential hopeful jailed in #MeToo case

SEOUL: A former South Korean presidential contender was jailed for three and a half years on Friday in an appeal trial stemming from allegations he raped his female aide, overturning his controversial acquittal by a lower court last year.

The case involving Ahn Hee-jung, who before the scandal was seen as a strong candidate to replace President Moon Jae-in when his term ends in 2022, is by far the highest-profile individual to be named in the country´s ongoing #MeToo movement. He was found guilty at Seoul´s High Court of a total of nine charges, including sexual intercourse by abuse of authority, a move welcomed by women´s activists who were left infuriated by his acquittal last year.