Doctors body asks PMDC to accept degrees of Pakistan universities

KARACHI: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has condemned the discriminating attitude of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) towards general universities of Pakistan for not accepting their PhD, M-Phil and MD degrees, while it was accepting the degrees of foreign general universities.

PMA Secretary General Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, in a press release issued on Friday, said that the doctors who got the degrees from general universities of Pakistan are going through a dilemma that has put

their future in jeopardy; their promotions has been stopped and some of them are facing hardships in getting jobs.

In the case of Karachi University the Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended the notification of banning the status of awarding degree of the university. Now after the clear decision of the Supreme Court the PMDC is not accepting the degrees of Karachi University.

He said that the foreign universities, whose degrees are being accepted, have not registered with the PMDC. He added that when the Higher Education Commission accepts general universities in Pakistan then why is the PMDC not accepting them?

The PMA office-holder called it injustice to the medical doctors holding degrees of PhD and M-Phil from the general universities.

The PMA demands of the PMDC to review its policy against the general universities of Pakistan and accept their degrees so that the medical doctors having degrees of these universities could get justice, concluded the statement.