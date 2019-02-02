Two killed in accidents

LAHORE: A bike rider and a passerby lost their lives in road accidents here on Friday.

A speeding tractor-trolley ran over a bike rider in Harbanspura, resulting into the bike rider’s instant death. The victim was identified as Akram. In another accident, a man was killed by a recklessly-driven car in Kahna. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing a road when the car hit him, resulting into his death.