Sat Feb 02, 2019
February 2, 2019

LPG price increased by Rs65.93 per 11.8 kg cylinder

National

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the current month. According to the notification placed on the OGRA website, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs65.93 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram. After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs1,427.63, which was available for Rs1,361.70 in the last month. While, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs120,986.38 for the month of February. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs115,399.14 during the previous month.

