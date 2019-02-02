CM wants easy computerised arms licensing mechanism

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday instructed the Home and Tribal Affairs Department to make the mechanism of issuance of computerised arms license easier and simple.

The chief minister also directed to functionalise computerised arms licensing in both districts of Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram and Tank as well as across all newly merged tribal districts of the province. A handout said he was presiding a meeting over digitalisation of arms licensing held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here. Mahmood Khan also directed the concerns to upgrade old and manually made arms licenses being issued earlier. Special Assistant on Information Technology Kamran Bangash, secretary Home and Tribal Affairs and other administrative officers attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the need and importance of digitalisation of arms licensing. The meeting was briefed that digitalisation of arms license was kicked off in 2012 and completed in March 2018. Secretary KP has an edge of being running all this mechanism independently unlike other provinces and so far more than two hundred thousands of computerized licenses have been issued under this initiative. The chief minister appreciated the department for the said initiative and directed to make it faster and quicker for the general public. He was told that computerised arms license got many security and information features, being helpful and supportive for law-enforcement agencies. The meeting was informed that computerised arms license could be verified both online and offline through scanning the barcode. The chief minister was told that from applying till issuance of the license in the whole process the applicants were kept informed through SMS. Even the fee could also be paid through online means.