2 women killed in road mishap

DIR: At least two women were killed and seven others, including a child and a woman, sustained injuries when a car fell into a ravine in Daskor area of Warai subdivision in Upper Dir, police and locals said on Friday. They said the car fell into a gorge while negotiating a turn. And two women identified as Hazrat Meena and Naeem Bibi, residents of Maluk Banda, died on the spot. The seven injured including Driver Arif Khan, Khalil Mohammad, Shah Rasul, Abad, Muzlifa Bibi and two others sustained injuries.