Senior minister, Swiss envoy visit Swat archaeological sites

MINGORA: Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan on Friday paid a visit to various archaeological sites in Swat valley, including Swat Museum, Saidu Sharif and Shingardar Stupa and Gulkada archaeological sites.

Thomas Kolly, Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan, member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakim and other officials accompanied the senior minister.

Atif Khan and the foreign delegation took a keen interest in the centuries-old archaeological sites. Speaking on the occasion, the senior minister said that the KP government would spend Rs500 million on the protection and preservation of these historical archaeological sites.

“The KP government is taking solid steps for the preservation of archaeological sites. Cleanliness and safety of the religious sites of minorities is the responsibility of every citizen,” said Atif Khan. He added that every month visitors and envoys from various western countries visited different historical sites of KP. The senior minister said the provincial government had decided in principle to develop tourism spots in various areas of Swat, Chitral and Mansehra districts.

“Peace and tranquillity prevail in KP province. We have contacted Tourism Board of the Swiss government, who have agreed to establish skiing resorts in Chitral and Hazara division,” the senior minister said, adding that the provincial government was determined to generate revenue and employment through the tourism industry.

Thomas Kolly said that Swat was blessed with beautiful landscape, rich culture and historical heritage.

“We are a nation who love skiing and want to develop skiing resorts in various parts of KP,” stated the Swiss envoy and added that his government had been helping Pakistan in various sectors for the last 50 years.

Earlier, the 10-member Swiss delegation was briefed on tourism and archaeology by Deputy Commissioner Swat Syed Saqib Raza.