Efforts on to overcome leishmania outbreak in KP: official

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jameel said on Friday that Health Department was making efforts on war-footing to overcome the leishmania outbreak in the province.

During his briefing here, he said that Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan had taken notice of the outbreak and directed them to take steps for prevention of the ailment in the province. The official said the disease was spread by the bite of certain type of sand fly leaving the patients with skin lesions and scar on the body of the victim. He said the disease spread during months of December, January and February. Public Health Director Dr Shaheen Afridi, Directorate of tribal districts Director, Dr Kaleem, HSRU Chief Shahid Younas, Media Coordinator Health Department Daniyal Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farooq Jameel said approximately 21,000 cases of leishmania were reported mostly in tribal districts with Khyber 9378 cases, Mohmand 5373, Bajaur 2802 and Karak 1017.

Dr Farooq said that medical teams were sent to treat the patients in far-flung areas under the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO). He said that a campaign had also been launched in affected areas to ask to adopt precautionary measures. Dr Farooq Jameel said that under a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Health Department would get 1,100 vials of vaccine. He said the district health officers had been directed to ensure dermatologists and nurses 24 hours at the District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs). Responding to a question, the secretary Health said the ailment existed since long and this disease was spread by Afghan refugees in the region. He said that anti-leishmania injections and medicines can be stored for a specific period. He said there was always a fear of misuse of these medicines. Dr Farooq Jameel said that special centres have been set up to treat the patients in different parts of the province. The secretary Health said that medical officers were trained to treat the patients.