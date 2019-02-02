Soldier martyred, two survive attack on Motorway

NOWSHERA: A soldier lost his life while an army officer and his driver survived an attack by unidentified gunmen near the Rashakai Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad M-1 Motorway late Friday, police officials said.

The survivors included 2nd Lieutenant Haider, stated to be son of Major General Nadir Khan, who is serving in Rawalpindi. He and his driver escaped unhurt as the motorcyclists fired at them on the Motorway. The young Haider was said to be under-training at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul in Abbottabad. He was reportedly on the way in a vehicle from Peshawar to Islamabad. Lance Naik Irfan was hit and died on the spot.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the deputy inspector general of police, Mardan, said the incident happened on the Motorway about seven kilometres from the Rashakai Interchange, which leads to Mardan. He said the police rushed to the site of the attack and started a search operation to track down the attackers.

Police officials said the soldiers had stopped on the Motorway after the tyre of their vehicle punctured. At this point of time, the motorcyclists arrived and began firing at 2nd Lt Haider and the other soldiers. The soldiers apparently returned the fire as the motorcyclists made good their escape.

The body of Lance Naik Irfan and the two unhurt soldiers were shifted to the Mardan Medical Complex as the Pakistan Army and police personnel laid down a security cordon in the area. The Mardan Medical Complex too was given security cover as army and police officers paid visits to the hospital.

DIG Police Mardan Mohammad Ali Gandapur said the fence built on both sides of the Motorway had been damaged and a law and order situation has been created because the people living in the area could easily come onto the Motorway and cross it. At many places, the fence had been pulled down and fence wire taken away.