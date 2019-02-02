close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Drive against encroachments: UC vice-chairman, 65 others booked for attacking officials

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Arrouti police Friday booked Pirmahal Union Council No 85 vice-chairman and his 65 accomplices on charges of attacking the Pirmahal Assistant Commissioner (AC) and other officials during an anti-encroachment operation. Naib tehsildar Khaliq Dad Mumtaz told police accused vice-chairman Nadeem Gujjar and his accomplices had squatted state land and when revenue department team reached there to retrieve the land they resisted and pelted stones at officials and injured the AC's guard Sajawal Abbas, patwari Javed Iqbal and naib qasid Zahid.

