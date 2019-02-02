Five GDA officers booked for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered cases against five Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) officers and arrested four of them over corruption.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that inquiries would be launched against the GDA officers: former DG Maqbool Ahmed Langha, director town planning Tariq Rauf, Umer Farooq, building inspector Ehsan Ullah and M Zia Ullah. During the investigation, it was revealed that the GDA officers were involved in corruption by allowing the illegal housing societies to sell their plots without getting approval. Dozens of cases of housing societies were deliberately put on pending allegedly to do corruption.