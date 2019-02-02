Four abductors awarded life imprisonment

OKARA: Additional Sessions Judge Muzammil Musa Friday awarded life imprisonment to four abductors. The Ravi Police had submitted the challan file wherein Yousaf, Arshad, Anwar and Qasim were nominated who had abducted Pathani Bibi, 19, of Lai Zareen area. Man crushed to death: A vehicle crushed an unknown man to death here on the GT Road on Friday. A man was crossing the GT Road near village 21/2L when a speeding vehicle ran over him, killing him on the spot. Renala Khurd city police shifted the corpse to the hospital for autopsy and started the investigation.

HOTEL OWNER ARRESTED: A hotel owner was booked for selling bread (Roti) on high rate. The checking team found Malik Safdar Hussain selling the roti for Rs7 instead of Rs5.

LIQUOR DEALERS HELD, NARCOTICS RECOVERED: The city police arrested liquor dealers and recovered heavy narcotics from them here on Friday. Police arrested M Nawaz with 320-gram charas, M Nadeem with 300-gram charas and Babar Ali with 30-litre liquor. Cases were registered.