PAC chairman says PPRA MD failed to answer questions

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Public Accounts Committee Shahbaz Sharif on Friday termed the briefing of Managing Director of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority as “Phatic” and said that PPRA has come up in the meeting ill-prepared as failed to answer questions regarding the PPRA rules while giving the confusing answers.

Chairman PAC Shahbaz Sharif sought another briefing from PPRA on Thursday and summoned Secretary Aviation Division, Secretary Interior, DG FIA, MD PPRA and Attorney General Office on Thursday for detailed briefing on the FIA investigations and inquiry reports on misappropriation in the construction of New Islamabad Airport. The PAC held its meeting on Thursday with the chair of its Chairman Shahbaz Sharif in which the audit paras relating to the construction of the new Islamabad Airport and Benazir Income Support Programme were examined.

During the meeting, the PAC raised the question whether the Joint venture could change its partner after signing agreement of construction of the new Islamabad Airport and also whether the payments could be made. Though the MD PPRA declared the change in Joint venture after getting the contract as not possible and illegal saying that though the minor changes could be made in the agreement after issuance of the tender notice yet the Joint ventures could not be replaced with any other.

Chairman PAC Shahbaz Sharif remarked that it was an issue of procurement. The MD PPRA said that he will give final opinion once the copy of agreement is provided to the PPRA. Rana Tanveer Hussain said the committee was talking about the PPRA rule not about the violation of agreement.

PAC member Syed Hussain Tariq remarked that it seems that the MD PPRA even did not know about the PPRA rules. DG FIA Bashir Memon said the FIA did not see any irregularities or criminality in change of the Joint venture as according to inquiry report all the changes were made as per international law with regard to the contract.

Chairman PAC Shahbaz Sharif remarked that the PAC was not saying that there was a criminality of corruption in the change of joint venture but only probing that the law was violated for this purpose. Director FIA Yasin Farooq told the committee that the change in the Joint venture was made in line of International Law.

The chairman PAC said the committee was asking about the violation of PPRA rules while they were telling about the International law. “In Pakistan the procurement was made according to PPRA rules and the PPRA rules only get waiver when the agreement was signed between the Government to Government. PAC member Noor Alam remarked that it seems that the PAC was not being taken seriously as neither the MD PPRA knew about the PPRA rules nor the FIA was telling anything.

Former Prime Minister Raja Parvaiz Ashraf questioned about the clause of the PPRA rules which were violated in the agreement. However, the MD PPRA did not reply to the question saying that it should be examined once he gets copy of the agreement. The PAC members expressed their dissatisfaction over the answers of the PPRA officials.

Khawaja Asif said that there was dire need to revisit the PPRA rules as they were just speed breakers.

‘The PAC should revisit the PPRA rules. These should be more business friendly rather than acting as speed breakers and created hurdles to foreign investors,” he remarked. Hina Rabbani Khar remarked that the PPRA rules become hurdles in the completion of agreements. While expressing his annoyance on the briefing of the PPRA, the chairman PAC said it was unfortunate that the PPRA comes here without the preparations. “The PPRA did not know about its own laws and it would be better that they should come again next week with full preparations,” he said.

DG FIA told the committee that FIA was probing many audit paras and all the inquiry reports would be presented in the next week. In the meanwhile, examining the audit paras relating to the Benazir Income Support programme, when the matter comes of summoning of BISP on irregularities, Munaza Hasan of the PTI suggested to summon ex-chairperson BISP Farzana Raja, Sheikh Rohail Asghar said that it would create a wrong tradition as when the Principle Accounting Officer is present and would give reply on it and if found any irregularities then the case be summoned to FIA or NAB. It was revealed that the BISP has not hold the Departmental Accounting Committee in last five years.

The audit officials told the committee that the BISP has made selection of advertising firms without due evaluation for the advertisements of Rs1.6 billion in violation of the PPRA rules.

The Audit observed that the entire process of short listing and final selection was carried out without the involvement of representatives of the PID. The Audit officials said the detailed evaluation sheet of the four members’ selection committee who reviewed the final presentation of the eight shortlisted firms on 7-09-2009 and 8-09-2009 was not provided to the audit. The audit observed that the four advertising firms were appointed without the evaluation of bids in the violation of Rules 29 and 30 (1) of the PPRA rules, 2004 and the contract was not extended beyond and two years with the approval of the PID. The PAC asked for inquiry and fix the responsibility.

Examining another audit para, the audit officials pointed out undue favour extended to the State Life Insurance Company for group Life insurance and the contract was given without bidding.

The PTI members wanted to refer the para to the NAB but Raja Parvaiz Ashraf opposed it with arguing that it was a procedural violation and the department should take action rather than referring it to the investigation agency. “There was no loss to national exchequer as only violation of the procedure and this matter should be tackled with disciplinary action,’ he said adding that in this case contract was given to the government department and no loss to national exchequer but a proper procedure was not adopted.

The audit officials also presented similar audit para before the PAC of award of work to Nadra without open completion. The committee referred back both the paras to Departmental Accounting Committee to re-examination.

Chairman PAC Shahbaz Sharif also sought the status of cases from the National Accountability Bureau with regard to ongoing investigation against the BISP.