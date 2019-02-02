2 martyred in fresh IHK state terrorism

SRINAGAR: Indian forces, in a fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of held Kashmir on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Inayat Ahmad were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village in the district. The troops also razed a residential house to rubble on the occasion.

Protesting against the operation in the valley, the youth took to the streets. In retaliation, the occupied troops used force to quell the protests, resulting in intense clashes between the demonstrators and the forces who lobbed teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators.

The occupying forces have suspended internet services in Pulwama and neighbouring Shopian district following the killings.

Last year, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, revealed Indian troops martyred 95,238 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,120 in custody, since January 1989 till date.

The report said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,107 women and damaged 109,191 residential houses and other structures during the period.

Indian troops and police subjected at least 8,000 people to custodial disappearance during that time.