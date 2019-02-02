AJK struggling in QAT G-II semifinal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Hasan Raza (32 not out) turned out to be the lone fighter for AJK on the opening day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II semifinal against Karachi Blues at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Friday. On a rain-marred day, only 43 overs were possible. Put into bat first AJK reached 85 for 4 when stumps were drawn for the opening day. Mir Hamza (2-24) made early inroads into AJK innings with fiery opening spell. No play was possible in the second semifinals at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad where hosts were pitted against Abbottabad.
Scores: AJK Region 85-4 in 43 overs (Hassan Razz 32*, Mir Hamza 2-24) vs Karachi Region Blues.
