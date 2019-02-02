Japan embassy official visits POA office

LAHORE: Takahiro Tamura, Special Assistant for Southwest Asia, Embassy of Japan here on Friday visited the Olympic House and shared the ideas and values of TOKYO Olympic Games, 2020. Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association, welcomed Takahiro Tamura and had a productive discussion on multiple areas of mutual interest. Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary POA was also present during the meeting. Takahiro Tamura assured of support from the Japan for the cause of Olympic Movement particularly forthcoming TOKYO Olympic Games, 2020.