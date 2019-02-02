Arif to look after PSB again

ISLAMABAD: Arif Ibrahim, who had already served as ad hoc Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) almost three months back, has again been given the additional charge to look after the board administration in absence of permanent administrator. Arif Ibrahim, Joint secretary Ministry of IPC has been asked to look after the Board as an acting DG for maximum of three months in place of Khaqan Babar.