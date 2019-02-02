close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Arif to look after PSB again

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Arif Ibrahim, who had already served as ad hoc Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) almost three months back, has again been given the additional charge to look after the board administration in absence of permanent administrator. Arif Ibrahim, Joint secretary Ministry of IPC has been asked to look after the Board as an acting DG for maximum of three months in place of Khaqan Babar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports