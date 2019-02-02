Ranatunga says SL heading for WC disaster

COLIOMBO: Sri Lanka cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga predicted Friday that the country would fall short at this year’s World Cup because of corruption by officials and player indiscipline. Ranatunga, who captained the side that won the 1996 World Cup, doubted that Sri Lanka would even get past the first round of the tournament that begins in England on May 30. “There is corruption at the board. Players are demoralised. Players are fighting with each other,” said the 55-year-old. Ranatunga, who is currently Sri Lanka’s transport minister, is preparing a new bid to take charge of Sri Lanka Cricket.