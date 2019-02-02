close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Faran Sports in semis

Sports

February 2, 2019

LAHORE: Faran Sports marched into the semifinal of 34th M Yasinn Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Golden Stars Club by 58 runs in last quarterfinal played at the Model Town Ground.

Scores: Faran Sports 166/5 in 20 Overs (Sagheer Ahmed 59, Waheem Mohamamd 18, Faisal Rafiq 18, Atif Aslam 37, Aqif Ali 12*, Zayab Khan 2/14, Zeeshan Shabeer 2/26). Golden Stars 108 all out in 15 Overs (Azmul Haq 20, Sadaqat Ali 18, Babar Ishaq 14, Ali Sultan 11, Sohail Amanat 11, Ijaz Ali 2/19, Ali Raza 2/17, Faheem M 2/14).

