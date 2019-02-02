Faran Sports in semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Faran Sports marched into the semifinal of 34th M Yasinn Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Golden Stars Club by 58 runs in last quarterfinal played at the Model Town Ground.
Scores: Faran Sports 166/5 in 20 Overs (Sagheer Ahmed 59, Waheem Mohamamd 18, Faisal Rafiq 18, Atif Aslam 37, Aqif Ali 12*, Zayab Khan 2/14, Zeeshan Shabeer 2/26). Golden Stars 108 all out in 15 Overs (Azmul Haq 20, Sadaqat Ali 18, Babar Ishaq 14, Ali Sultan 11, Sohail Amanat 11, Ijaz Ali 2/19, Ali Raza 2/17, Faheem M 2/14).
LAHORE: Faran Sports marched into the semifinal of 34th M Yasinn Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Golden Stars Club by 58 runs in last quarterfinal played at the Model Town Ground.
Scores: Faran Sports 166/5 in 20 Overs (Sagheer Ahmed 59, Waheem Mohamamd 18, Faisal Rafiq 18, Atif Aslam 37, Aqif Ali 12*, Zayab Khan 2/14, Zeeshan Shabeer 2/26). Golden Stars 108 all out in 15 Overs (Azmul Haq 20, Sadaqat Ali 18, Babar Ishaq 14, Ali Sultan 11, Sohail Amanat 11, Ijaz Ali 2/19, Ali Raza 2/17, Faheem M 2/14).