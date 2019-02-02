‘SBP returning to its actual mandate’

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is gradually returning to its actual mandate and it’s essential for other sports organizations and departments as well for the true revival of sports in the country; Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said this while talking to media at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab won’t indulge in any activities beyond its mandate. “As per our mandate, we revived Annual Sports Calendar and initiated 7-Game Camps in the province in recent months. SBP’s 7-Game Camps programme has proved to be a very useful and successful activity. Young players learnt a lot during the camps organized in five different districts of the province”.

Sarwar informed that SBP’s 7-Game Camps will be repeated thrice in the remaining months of the year. “Our qualified coaches imparted modern training to young players. Actually it is our future investment and our country will get immense benefits of this campaign in future,” he added.

“Literally, we got encouraging response and results from SBP’s 7-Game Camps. The young players have been advised to keep themselves active in their respective sports and improve

their games according to latest training given to them during camps”.

Answering a question about future planning, Sarwar said: “Sports Board Punjab is going to organize several sports events in the coming months including Pakistan Dangal competition in the last week of March and Punjab Games in April along with University League,” he

revealed.