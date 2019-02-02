Inter–Club Golf gets underway today

LAHORE: Four leading golf clubs of Punjab will feature in the two-day Inter-Club Championship which gets under way here on Saturday at the appealing PAF Golf and Country Club Golf Course. The participating teams are Lahore Gymkhana Club, Garrison Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club. Two-day clash of golfing skills is based on a competition format introduced for the first time in the country by Pakistan Golf Federation.

This is a team event and members of the team comprise two professional golfers, four amateurs, two senior amateurs, two junior professionals, two boys in the age category 12 to 18, two ladies and also two girls falling in age bracket 12-18.

The Secretary of Punjab Golf Association Brig (retd) Wahab Rao in this regard said the purpose of introducing this championship involving a mix of top-notch professionals amateurs and ladies will certainly help to boost golfing activity and in the process highlight outstanding talent existing in the country.

Playing format will be stroke-play and at stake are six points in each category with player achieving first position getting four points, and the runner-up getting two points. Sixteen selected competitors representing four teams will tee off in the first round on Saturday and face each other over the 18 holes at the remarkable PAF Skyview Golf Course which has a yardage of 6773 from the blue tees. As the contest proceeds, the points get accumulated and point position of each pair will be added up on team basis to determine the winning team. Air Commodore (retd) Tariq Usman Abbas, Project Director of PAF Golf Course, stated that prominent names appearing in this championship are Shahid Javed Khan and Jafal Hussain for Lahore Gymkhana, Matloob Ahmed and M Shahzad for Garrison, M. Alam and M Asif for Defence Raya and M Munir and Salman Abbasi for Rawalpindi Golf Club. In the amateur category the competent ones are Salman Jehangir, Mohsen Zafar, Ahsan Khawaja, Qasim Ali Khan (Lahore Gymkhana), M. Saqib, Nadeem Aslam, Ahmed Kayani and Ayaz Saleem (Garrison) Jamal Nasir, Umer, Zunair and Morad Khan(Defence Raya), Brig Omer Ejaz, Khalid Mehmood, Rao Harris and Mubariz Ahmed (Rawalpindi). Notable ladies fighting it out are Tahira Nazir, former national champion, Ghazala Yasmin also a former national title-holder, the reigning ones Parkha and Rimsha and Tehmina and Sameea Javed Ali.