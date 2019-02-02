Johnson powers into S Arabia lead

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: American Dustin Johnson grabbed a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the inaugural Saudi International, the first top-level golf tournament to be held in the country, on Friday as world number one Justin Rose missed the cut. Former world number one Johnson established the course record at the brand-new layout with a nine-under-par 61 which hauled him to the top of the leaderboard at 11-under, three shots better than South African Zander Lombard and China’s Li Haotong. However, current number one Rose made an early exit from the tournament. The 38-year-old, winner of last week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on the PGA Tour, shot a two-over-par 72 and failed to make it to the weekend by two shots. Second-ranked Brooks Koepka, who can now regain the top spot by winning the tournament after Rose missed the cut, shot an even-par 70 and is tied 47th in the tournament which has been criticised over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.