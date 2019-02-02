close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 2, 2019

Sauber F1 team rebranded as Alfa Romeo Racing

Sports

AFP
February 2, 2019

PARIS: Formula One team Sauber have rebranded as Alfa Romeo Racing for the 2019 season, the Swiss outfit announced Friday, ending 25 years of competing under the Sauber name. Alfa Romeo had already been the title sponsor of Sauber last year when the team was known as Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team. “It is a pleasure to announce that we will enter the 2019 Formula One World Championship with the team name Alfa Romeo Racing,” said team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports