Sauber F1 team rebranded as Alfa Romeo Racing

PARIS: Formula One team Sauber have rebranded as Alfa Romeo Racing for the 2019 season, the Swiss outfit announced Friday, ending 25 years of competing under the Sauber name. Alfa Romeo had already been the title sponsor of Sauber last year when the team was known as Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team. “It is a pleasure to announce that we will enter the 2019 Formula One World Championship with the team name Alfa Romeo Racing,” said team principal Frederic Vasseur.