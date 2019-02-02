Marquez rides again after shoulder surgery

MADRID: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has returned to action in Spain as he steps up his recovery following shoulder surgery in December, his Honda team said Friday. Marquez, who turns 26 later this month, underwent an operation on his left shoulder before the new year after dislocating it several times last season. The Spaniard most notably injured his shoulder while celebrating after clinching a fifth world title in six years in Japan in October. Marquez passed the first phase of his rehabilitation by completing a handful of laps around a track in Alcarras, not far from his home in Catalonia.