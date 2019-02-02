‘Martial can take inspiration from Ronaldo’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Anthony Martial to fulfil his potential at Manchester United by following Cristiano Ronaldo’s example. United announced on Thursday that the France striker had signed a new contract that commits him to the club until at least June 2024, with the option for a further year. Martial, who is expected to recover from a minor training injury to play at Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, has scored 10 goals this season, although he had gone more than a month without one before striking in the 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal on January 25. Solskjaer, United’s caretaker-manager, witnessed Ronaldo’s transformation from raw teenager to world-class talent while at Old Trafford.
