Sat Feb 02, 2019
AFP
February 2, 2019

Shiffrin, Vlhova share giant slalom honours

Sports

AFP
February 2, 2019

MARIBOR, Slovenia: Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a staggering 12th World Cup win of the season on Friday after finishing in a tie for first place alongside Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova in the Maribor giant slalom. Shiffrin held a 0.48-second lead after the first run, but the American lost time with sectors of the course shrouded in thick fog on her second run to finish level with Vlhova in a combined time of 2min 31.31sec. The 23-year-old American, warming up for the start of the world championships in Sweden on Tuesday, is nearing former Swiss star Vreni Schneider’s all-time record of 14 victories in a World Cup campaign.

