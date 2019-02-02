Arrangements for 14th Cholsitan desert rally finalised

LAHORE: The arrangements for 14th Cholsitan desert rally, Pakistan’s biggest motor sports event, have been finalised. TDCP in this regard held a press briefing in which Minister for Tourism, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz gave the details of the rally.

He said that the arrangements of rally are complete adding that this year besides the participation of the competitors of other countries, Pakistani women drivers will also take part in desert rally. It may be recalled that TDCP started the Cholistan desert rally in the majestic desert of Cholistan during the year 2005 with a view to promote Southern Punjab as a winter tourist destination and to promote motor sports in Pakistan. The 14th TDCP Cholsitan desert rally 2019 is a 4-day event in which renowned drivers from all over Pakistan will also be participating. The rally route has been extended to more than 450 km in Cholistan desert covering two districts i.e. Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, which also includes major forts of the desert (Dingarh Fort, Marrot Fort, Khan Garh, Bhijnot Fort, Moujgarh Fort and Jamgarh Fort).

Minister added that TDCP provides an excellent platform for unique travel experience to see Cholistan closely having rich history & culture along with sensational rally. You may have a brilliant opportunity to visit the city of Nawabs, unique places and Museum at Bahawalpur. These desert tour further features cultural performances by local artists, fireworks, overnight stays in secure desert camps, camel and jeep safari. Rally will be conducted in four prepared ABCD categories and as many in the stock class in petrol and diesel vehicles of different CC powers and brands while the ninth category is for women. A bumper purse of rupees five million will be on offer for top five winners in each of the nine categories.

A large number of tourists will expected to visit Cholistan during the rally days and for cater the tourists TDCP and other stake holders completed their homework. The Secretary Tourism, Nadeem Mehboob, Managing Director-TDCP, Ahmer Mallick, General Managers-TDCP, drivers and other stakeholders attended the briefing.